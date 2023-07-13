Poll: Trump Holds 24-Point Lead in New Hampshire’s Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump has a 24-point lead in New Hampshire’s Republican primary race, the latest American Greatness/National Research Inc. survey found.

The survey asked likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters who they would support in the GOP primary race. This month, Trump garnered 39 percent support, down five points from the 44 percent he saw in June. Notably, Trump garnered 39 percent support in May’s survey as well.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in second place with 15 percent support— a three point increase from the 12 percent he saw last month. Prior to that, he saw 18 percent support.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie followed with seven percent support, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott — who is reportedly courting top mega donors from DeSantis — comes in fourth place with six percent support.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley garnered five percent support, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with four percent support and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum with three percent.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson saw one percent support each, and another 17 percent remand undecided.

According to American Greatness, “Voters continue to identify Trump as the more capable candidate to handle the issues important to them like improving the economy, opposing the far left, and understanding the needs and concerns of voters like them.”

The survey was taken July 10-12, 2023, among 500 likely New Hampshire voters and has a +/- 4.38 percent margin of error.

Several other state-level polls have showed Trump leading by double digits as well. An American Greatness survey released earlier this month, for example, found Trump holding 20-point lead over DeSantis in the Sunshine State.

FLORIDA 2024: Trump holds 20-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 50% (+20)

DeSantis — 30%

Ramaswamy — 4%

Scott — 3%

Christie — 2%

Hutchinson — 2%

Pence — 2%

Haley — 1% 2-Way

Trump — 54% (+17)

DeSantis — 37% FAU | June 27-July 1 | n=315 LV https://t.co/Kr7vkXtIqK — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 10, 2023

Similarly, Trump is also leading by 26 points in California, 32 points in Texas, and 15 points in Iowa.

CALIFORNIA 2024: Trump holds 26-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 50% (+26)

DeSantis — 24%

Pence — 6%

Scott — 5%

Cheney — 3%

Christie — 3%

Haley — 3%

Noem — 2%

Ramaswamy — 1% @PPICNotes (A/B) l 06/07-29 l LVshttps://t.co/qZrZb3DkG1 pic.twitter.com/cbUdo6KpkE — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 13, 2023