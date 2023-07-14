4 in 10 of Vivek Ramaswamy’s Donations from First-Time Republican Donors

Hannah Bleau

Four in ten donations to presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign are “first-ever donors to the GOP in any form,” the presidential hopeful announced on Friday.

In a video posted to social media, Ramaswamy announced that his campaign crossed the 65,000 unique donor threshold this week. He noted that this means he easily qualifies for the first Republican National Committee (RNC) debate given that the donor threshold is 40,000.

“The second thing that’s pretty cool is that we got over 1,000 unique supporters signing up for the Kitchen Cabinet program, which I think is pretty phenomenal within a few days of launching,” he said of his program, predicting it could very well “revolutionize political fundraising.”

Ramaswamy also noted in the text of his update that 39 percent of his donors are “first-ever donors to the GOP in any form, compared to ~2% for traditional Republican candidates,” he wrote, adding, “We will deliver a landslide revolution in 2024”:

Ramaswamy’s announcement comes as his campaign continues to build steam, breaking into the double digits in the latest Echelon Insights survey. In that particular survey, former President Donald Trump leads with 49 percent support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 16 percent support. Ramaswamy comes in a close third place, just six points behind with ten percent support. He is the only other candidate in the survey to break double digits.

The latest Morning Consult survey also shows Ramaswamy’s name recognition going up significantly compared to mere months ago, as 49 percent now have a favorable view of him, compared to 13 percent who do not.

