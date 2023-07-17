Kennedy Family Dumps on RFK Jr. over Coronavirus Comment Controversy

Members of the Kennedy family condemned Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday for remarks he made at a private dinner with journalists in New York last week about the coronavirus.

Kennedy has been accused, inaccurately, of claiming “that coronavirus had been an ‘ethnically targeted’ bioweapon — designed to spare Jews.” He did not, in fact, say that, but rather said that scientific evidence that coronavirus hurt some groups more than others meant ethnically targeted bioweapons could be a future threat.

Still, Democrats, liberal Jewish organizations, and the media seized on the remarks, and condemned Kennedy.

On Monday, several members of the Kennedy family did the same. Kerry Kennedy — who last surfaced in headlines when her human rights organization fêted Alec Baldwin after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust — issued a statement in which she condemned her “brother’s deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting.”

I STRONGLY condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting. https://t.co/9YCag7JtHm — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) July 17, 2023

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), who currently serves in the Biden administration as U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, also issued a brief tweet condemning his great-uncle’s comments, without elaboration.

My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said. — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) July 17, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has denied saying anything antisemitic and has reiterated his support for Jews and Israel.

