Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) admitted that Hunter Biden discussed foreign business deals with President Joe Biden, contradicting the president’s repeated denials.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Goldman tried to push IRS Agent Gary Shapely to say that Hunter Biden’s WhatsApp text to a CEFC China Energy Co. about demanding payment while his father was “sitting” next to him did not, in fact, involve Joe Biden.

Goldman first quoted a portion of the text: “‘I may be trying to start a company or try to do something with these guys.'”

“Now, let me ask you something,” Goldman said. “That doesn’t sound much like Joe Biden was involved in whatever Hunter Biden was doing with the CEFC — if Hunter Biden is telling him that he’s ‘trying’ to do business with them, does it?”

“No,” Shapley responded. “But it does show that he told his father he was trying to do business, and he was talking to his father about the business.”

“That is true,” Goldman admitted. “Hunter Biden has tried to do business. That’s correct”:

🚨 Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman ADMITS Hunter Biden did discuss his foreign business dealings with his father, Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ZAGurEGLEn — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) July 19, 2023

Hunter Biden’s full WhatsApp message to a CEFC associate reads:

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

Two lawyers representing Hunter Biden previously refused to deny the contents of the texts as Hunter Biden’s.

Johnathan Turley, a constitutional professor, pointed out that Goldman’s question established that Hunter and Joe Biden did discuss business deals. “Rep. Goldman just tripped the wire on Joe Biden,” he posted on Twitter. “In trying to grill the whistleblowers to show that there is no evidence that Joe Biden was involved, he elicited an answer that the witnesses established that Joe Biden did discuss business deals between Hunter and the Chinese,” he said. “ Goldman was trying to show that the witnesses did not mention a substantive role of Joe Biden, Shapley immediately noted that it did mean that he came to discuss one of the Hunter’s deals. The President continues to deny that fact.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.