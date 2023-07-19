IRS Agent Joseph Ziegler told Congress Hunter Biden did not report any Burisma Holdings income in 2014, and prosecutors permitted the statute of limitations to expire.

“With respect to the 2014 tax year, Hunter Biden did not report any of the money he earned from Burisma for the 2014 tax year, which would have been a tax loss to the U.S. Treasury of $124,845,” the whistleblower said during his testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

In April 2014, Hunter joined the board of Burisma. Despite Hunter’s lack of experience in Ukraine or the energy sector, he was paid $83,000 per month by the energy company, or $1 million per year, just weeks after his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, was announced as the “point man” on U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine.

In 2016, Burisma founder and executive Mykola Zlochevsky was under suspicion of money laundering and public corruption related to Burisma. Ukrainian Prosecutor Victor Shokin investigated the case before his termination due to pressure applied by Joe Biden, who threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire Shokin.

Joe Biden bragged about the firing in 2018 at the Council on Foreign Relations. “I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours,’” Biden told the audience. “I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”