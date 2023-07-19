IRS Agent Joseph Ziegler: Hunter Biden Didn’t Report Burisma Income in 2014, Statute of Limitations Allowed to Expire

Hunter Biden talks with guests during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Wendell Husebø

IRS Agent Joseph Ziegler told Congress Hunter Biden did not report any Burisma Holdings income in 2014, and prosecutors permitted the statute of limitations to expire.

“With respect to the 2014 tax year, Hunter Biden did not report any of the money he earned from Burisma for the 2014 tax year, which would have been a tax loss to the U.S. Treasury of $124,845,” the whistleblower said during his testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

In April 2014, Hunter joined the board of Burisma. Despite Hunter’s lack of experience in Ukraine or the energy sector, he was paid $83,000 per month by the energy company, or $1 million per year, just weeks after his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, was announced as the “point man” on U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine.

In 2016, Burisma founder and executive Mykola Zlochevsky was under suspicion of money laundering and public corruption related to Burisma. Ukrainian Prosecutor Victor Shokin investigated the case before his termination due to pressure applied by Joe Biden, who threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire Shokin.

Joe Biden bragged about the firing in 2018 at the Council on Foreign Relations. “I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours,’” Biden told the audience. “I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”

According to an FBI informant file reviewed by the committee, Joe and Hunter Biden each received $5 million from Zlochevsky after Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine until Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fired the prosecutor.

A source familiar with the FBI’s informant document confirmed to Breitbart News that Hunter and Joe Biden allegedly “coerced” the Burisma executive into paying them $10 million in bribes.

The FBI informant also claims Zlochevsky kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with Hunter and Joe Biden as an “insurance policy,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Watch — Grassley: Foreign National in Alleged Biden Bribery Scheme Has “Insurance Policy” Recordings of Joe and Hunter

C-SPAN

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.