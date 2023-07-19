Two IRS whistleblowers claiming the Justice Department improperly interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs will testify personally and in public Wednesday when they appear before Congress.

AP reports leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability, and Ways and Means committees will lead a hearing with two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees — Greg Shapley and an as-yet-unnamed “whistleblower x” — to take center stage with claims of unequal justice being meted out to Hunter Biden.

Both allege a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” into Hunter Biden, including delayed enforcement actions in the months before the 2020 election won by Biden, as Breitbart News reported.

It will be the first public testimony from the pair assigned to the federal case into President Joe Biden’s youngest son which was focused on tax and gun charges.

“No!” Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Involvement with Hunter’s “Shake Down” Text

The second agent, whose name was withheld in interview transcripts released by Republicans, is expected to have his identity revealed at the hearing.

The congressional inquiry into the Justice Department’s case against Hunter Biden was launched last month, days after it was announced that the younger Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.

Ahead of the hearing, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) acknowledged it has been challenging for Republicans to succinctly outline Hunter Biden’s tangled financial affairs but that may well be solved when the IRS agents appear in public for the first time.

“This is the A-team with the IRS. These two guys have stellar records, Comer said Tuesday.

IRS Whistleblower: My Contemporaneous Documentation Contradicts Garland, Weiss on Hunter Case

Among many allegations, the pair specifically allege the FBI’s investigation forewarned Hunter Biden of any future searches for materials that could be used as evidence, as Breitbart News previously reported.

They also alleged Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy.”

Wolf also allegedly cautioned the investigation team from searching Joe Biden’s guest house in Delaware for evidence against Hunter Biden because of “optics.”