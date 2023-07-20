Even Canadians Oppose Justin Trudeau’s K-12 Transgenderism Drive

Even Canadians are turning against the transgender ideology as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushes the society-shredding claim throughout the politically quiet society.

“There is an awful lot of misinformation and disinformation out there [from] people on social media, particularly fueled by the American right wing are spreading a lot of untruths,” pro-transgender Trudeau complained to a Muslim audience in early July.

This opinion shift was exposed by a poll conducted for Canada’s SecondStreet.org think-tank. The poll asked 1,523 Canadians “Should schools have to let parents know about the child’s desire to change gender or have new gender pronouns?”

Fifty-seven percent of the Canadians said, “schools should have to let the child’s parents know.”

Eighteen percent replied, “schools should not have to let the child’s parents know.”

The poll shows the public rejects a key feature of transgenderism, which insists that governments must help children and teenagers enforce their chosen sexual identities on their peers and parents, regardless of biology, medical risks, or parents’ authority.

The mood shift in Canada helped cement a pro-family policy change by the government of Canada’s New Brunswick region.

“When it comes to informing parents about gender issues involving their children, the government appears to be on the same page with the majority of New Brunswickers,” SecondStreet.org president Colin Craig told Canada’s National Post.

Premier Blaine Higgs changed the policy in June to ensure that students younger than 16 need to get their parent’s approval before school staff can use opposite-sex pronouns.

“We’re trying to find a path forward to protect the children and to involve the parents when the time is right and have the right people engaged in that process,” he said.

Many Canadian teachers and school officials try to push transgenderism on kids:

EXCLUSIVE: An elementary teacher in Windsor, Ontario berated Muslim students for skipping LGBTQ pride day, telling them their abstention was “disgusting” and “an incredible show of hatred” that makes her not want to be their educator. Recording obtained by @TrueNorthCentre. pic.twitter.com/T7jhFfLHvN — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) July 19, 2023

The Canadian’s three-to-one response in favor of family rights matches the polls in the United States that show rising opposition by Republicans, Democrats, and independents to the aggressive transgender ideology.

A May 2022 poll by Harvard-Harris reported that 59 percent of Americans believe K-12 children should be referred to with the pronoun that matches their sex. Further, “60 percent believe preferred pronouns are an “excessive measure that does more to confuse kids about their sex,” the poll said.

Forty-one percent said kids should be allowed to choose their own pronouns.

U.S. schoolkids are also protesting the pro-transgender policies of teachers and school officials.