An FBI informant form released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma Holdings, expected Hunter and then-Vice President Joe Biden to take care of his legal issues.
The form alleges, in general, that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden each received $5 million from Zlochevsky after Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine until President Petro Poroshenko fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma.
The form shows the FBI informant suggesting to Zlochevsky that his legal troubles with the prosecutor would go away because of his relationship with the Bidens. The form reads in part:
CHS recalled this meeting took place around the time Joe Biden made a public statement about (former) Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin being corrupt, and that he should be fired/removed from office. CHS told Zlochevsky that due to Shokin’s investigation into Burisma, which was made public at this time, it would have a substantial negative impact on Burisma’s prospective IPO [initial public offering] in the United States. Zlochevsky replied something to the effect of, “Don’t worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad.” CHS did not ask any further questions about what that specifically meant.
The document shows the informant disagreed with Zlochevsky’s use of the Bidens. But Zlochevsky allegedly responded that he bribed Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each to end the legal issues:
CHS suggested it would best if Burisma simply litigate the matter in Ukraine, and pay some attorney $50,000. Zlochevsky said he/Burisma would likely lose the trial because he could not show that Burisma was innocent; Zlochevsky also laughed at CHS’s number of $50,000 (not because of the small amount, but because the number contained a “5” and said that “it costs (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden”). CHS noted that at this time, it was unclear to CHS whether these alleged payments were already made.
…
CHS reiterated CHS’s opinion that Zlochevsky was making a mistake and he should fire Hunter Biden and deal with Shokin’s investigation directly so that the matter will remain an issue in Ukraine, and not turn into some international matter. Zlochevsky responded something to the effect of, “Don’t worry, this thing will go away anyway.”
In April 2014, Hunter joined the board of Burisma. Despite Hunter’s lack of experience in Ukraine or the energy sector, he was paid $83,000 per month by the energy company — or $1 million per year — just weeks after his father was announced as the “point man” on U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine.
In 2016, Zlochevsky was under suspicion of money laundering and public corruption related to Burisma. Ukrainian Prosecutor Victor Shokin investigated the case before his termination due to pressure applied by Joe Biden, who threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire Shokin.
Joe Biden bragged about the firing in 2018 at the Council on Foreign Relations. “I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours,’” Biden told the audience. “I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”
Confirming Breitbart News’s reporting, the FBI’s informant document said that Hunter and Joe Biden allegedly “coerced” the Burisma executive into paying them $10 million in bribes.
The file also confirms Grassley’s claim that the FBI informant claims Zlochevsky kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with Hunter and Joe Biden as an “insurance policy.”
Watch — Grassley: Foreign National in Alleged Biden Bribery Scheme Has “Insurance Policy” Recordings of Joe and HunterC-SPAN
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.