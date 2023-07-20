CHS reiterated CHS’s opinion that Zlochevsky was making a mistake and he should fire Hunter Biden and deal with Shokin’s investigation directly so that the matter will remain an issue in Ukraine, and not turn into some international matter. Zlochevsky responded something to the effect of, “Don’t worry, this thing will go away anyway.”

CHS suggested it would best if Burisma simply litigate the matter in Ukraine, and pay some attorney $50,000. Zlochevsky said he/Burisma would likely lose the trial because he could not show that Burisma was innocent; Zlochevsky also laughed at CHS’s number of $50,000 (not because of the small amount, but because the number contained a “5” and said that “it costs (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden”). CHS noted that at this time, it was unclear to CHS whether these alleged payments were already made.

In April 2014, Hunter joined the board of Burisma. Despite Hunter’s lack of experience in Ukraine or the energy sector, he was paid $83,000 per month by the energy company — or $1 million per year — just weeks after his father was announced as the “point man” on U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine.

In 2016, Zlochevsky was under suspicion of money laundering and public corruption related to Burisma. Ukrainian Prosecutor Victor Shokin investigated the case before his termination due to pressure applied by Joe Biden, who threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire Shokin.

Joe Biden bragged about the firing in 2018 at the Council on Foreign Relations. “I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours,’” Biden told the audience. “I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”

Confirming Breitbart News’s reporting, the FBI’s informant document said that Hunter and Joe Biden allegedly “coerced” the Burisma executive into paying them $10 million in bribes.

The file also confirms Grassley’s claim that the FBI informant claims Zlochevsky kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with Hunter and Joe Biden as an “insurance policy.”

