Lifelong Jewish Democrat Dov Hikind Registers as Republican

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a lifelong Democrat and activist against antisemitism, has officially changed his party registration to Republican — as has his wife, he announced on Thursday morning.

Hikind made the revelation on Twitter:

Hikind is also the founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, a group that fights to stop anti-Jewish prejudice in the media and anti-Jewish violence in society. He has endorsed Republicans before, notably President Donald Trump in 2020, whom he backed in recognition of Trump’s work to help Jews and Israel.

Thank you to Democrat Assemblyman Dov Hikind of New York for your very gracious remarks on @foxandfriends for our deporting a longtime resident Nazi back to Germany! Others worked on this for decades. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

“I have been a lifelong Democrat — my family, my parents,” Hikind said. “But that’s over! That’s finished … Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has become so radicalized … that people who are moderates or conservative Democrats are not welcomed in the Democratic Party … and I’ve had enough.”

He criticized the Biden administration for “turning its back” on Israel. His wife, Shani, added: “I’m totally convinced that this is the right move … The Democratic Party no longer represents our interests, what we stand for, and our values.” She said the party no longer represented how she and her husband felt about America.

Hikind, who represented areas of Brooklyn in the state legislature, left open the idea of running for office again.

