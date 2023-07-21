Roger Marshall Walks Back Threat to Derail Defense Bill Unless It Has Durbin’s and His Credit Card Measure

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) on Thursday walked back his threat to block the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) unless it were to have a controversial bill that big retailers, including woke companies such as Target, are pushing for.

Breitbart News has reported on Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin’s (D-IL) attempt to slip the unrelated Credit Card Competition Act into the NDAA.

A Senate source familiar with the proceedings told Breitbart News that Marshall told Senate leadership on Wednesday that he would block the bill unless it was included on the amendments list. Senate leadership then notified Republicans that the bill was included on the “hotline” list of amendments on Thursday. However, a significant number of Senate Republicans contacted Senate leadership notifying them that they don’t want the Credit Card Competition Act included in the NDAA.

Sens. Marshall nevertheless appears to be working with Durbin and Senate Democrats to include the bill in the NDAA.

A Senate source said the amendment fight in the NDAA should focus on combatting “wokeness” in the military, not unrelated matters such as the Credit Card Competition Act.

The source told Breitbart News, “NDAA fights should be over DEI, trans operation funding, or the COVID vaccine mandate — not Dick Durbin’s credit card bill. By doing Dick Durbin’s dirty work, Senator Marshall is weakening conservatives’ leverage to negotiate on things that matter. No Kansas Republicans voted for this.”

Indeed, many Senate Republicans appear to be using the amendment process to the NDAA to focus on issues facing the military. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) proposed an amendment that would limit funding for Ukraine, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) proposed an amendment to have an inspector general for Ukraine, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sponsored an amendment that would give servicemembers the option to be reinstated after they were discharged due to the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Now, roughly 24 hours later, Marshall appears to be softening his threat to derail the NDAA over the controversial credit card bill.

When asked about the bill’s germaneness to the NDAA, Marshall’s office pointed to his statement, saying he has “no desire” to derail the bill.

He said in a written statement:

The number one concern back home is the cost of groceries, gas, and housing. It’s no secret that Wall Street’s monopolistic chokehold on credit card fees is an inflation multiplier driving up those day-to-day costs for consumers at a rate SEVEN times higher than the EU pays. I want to be clear- all I am asking for is a vote on our Credit Card Competition Act. I have no desire to derail the NDAA and have always supported our military. I want an open amendment process where we all have the opportunity to bring forth our priorities and make our case. This is a basic right for members of this Chamber, and I am not alone in my frustration with this process. Folks living paycheck to paycheck and small businesses back home deserve relief. We have a bipartisan bill, now a potential amendment, which provides that and should be considered. In the face of spending nearly $900B on the military, perhaps we can give some much-needed relief to hard-working Americans and seniors on fixed incomes. I will always fight for Mainstreet.

“The Credit Card Competition Act is politically toxic. Senators know it’s a bailout for the same Target that pushes “tuck-it” trans clothes on kids, paid for by taking away voters’ credit card rewards points,” a Senate staffer told Breitbart News.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.