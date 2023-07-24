The FBI reportedly told U.S. Prosecutor David Weiss the bureau partially corroborated the claims that Burisma Holdings founder Mykola Zlochevsky bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden with $5 million each.

The Pittsburgh FBI field office corroborated several details contained in the FBI informant record as a part of the intake process that former Attorney General William Barr established, a source with knowledge of the process told the Federalist.

The FBI’s Pittsburgh office was the clearinghouse for the information originating from Ukraine to root out “any potential disinformation.”

The Pittsburgh FBI office reportedly told Weiss about their corroborated facts stemming from the informant’s FD-1023 form, including the travel records the FBI informant detailed in the form and various times the informant claimed to visit cities in Ukraine, England, and Austria to gather the intelligence.

The source also told the Federalist the FBI informant’s handler corroborated the informant’s claim of meeting with Oleksandr (a.k.a. Alexander) Ostapenko, a man who allegedly witnessed conversations between Zlochevsky and the FBI informant. Ostapenko “introduced” the informant to Zlochevsky and “works in some office for the administration of [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky,” the form stays.

Weiss was also aware that the FBI informant had a scheduled meeting with Ostapenko, according to the source. The upcoming meeting was reportedly corroborated by one of the visits the informant claimed in the form to have conducted with Ostapenko.

Because the FBI’s Pittsburgh office was only the clearinghouse for the information originating from Ukraine, the Pittsburgh office reportedly lacked Weiss’ authority of subpoena power to fully confirm the FBI informant’s report.