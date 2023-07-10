United States Attorney David Weiss admitted the FBI informant form alleging the Biden family bribes is part of an ongoing investigation.

According to House Oversight Committee Republicans who reviewed the bureau’s FD-1023 form, an FBI informant claims to possess two pieces of evidence that show President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden received $5 million each from Mykola Zlochevsky after Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine until a prosecutor was fired.

A source familiar with the FBI’s informant document confirmed to Breitbart News that Hunter and Joe Biden allegedly “ coerced ” the Burisma executive into paying them $10 million in bribes.

The FBI informant also claims Zlochevsky kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with Hunter and Joe Biden as an “insurance policy,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Watch — Grassley: Foreign National in Alleged Biden Bribery Scheme Has “Insurance Policy” Recordings of Joe and Hunter C-SPAN In response to a congressional inquiry by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday, Weiss said Graham’s questions about the FBI FD-1023 form relate to an ongoing investigation, and as such, that prevents him from answering the senator’s questions.

“Your questions about allegations contained in an FBI FD-1023 Form relate to an ongoing investigation,” Weiss wrote. “As such, I cannot comment on them at this time.”

Weiss’s response appears to correspond with his original statement about Hunter Biden’s plea deal. Weiss said in June the investigation into Hunter Biden was ongoing, despite the deal.

However, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, appeared to have a different understanding of the case’s status.

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” he said shortly after Weiss announced the deal.

As Breitbart News reported, Hunter Biden’s plea deal with Weiss appears to exclude the alleged Biden $10 million “bribery” scheme an FBI informant documented and that Weiss reportedly obtained from former Attorney General William Barr. Hunter Biden will reportedly receive no jail time upon agreeing to plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws.

The decision to ultimately charge Hunter Biden was up to Weiss. But in March, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would personally have to authorize any potential charges against the president’s son — including in a separate “jurisdiction.”

“I would then have to authorize it and permit it to be brought in another jurisdiction and that is what I promised I would do,” he said.

IRS whistleblowers contend the DOJ twice prevented Weiss from bringing stronger charges against Hunter Biden, and Garland refused to name a special counsel in the tax investigation, which could have provided a degree of separation between Joe Biden and his DOJ, a fact Weiss disputed Monday.

