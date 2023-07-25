DeSantis Car Accident Update: ‘Rear-End Collision’ Within His Motorcade

The car accident that involved Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and members of his staff on Tuesday was the result of a rear-end collision within his motorcade, police said.

The accident occurred while the motorcade was en route to a fundraising event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

According to the Chattanooga police, the crash occurred on I-75 near East Brainerd Road. A release from the department stated that the motorcade “came up on slow traffic, and the lead vehicle had to brake quickly, which caused a rear-end collision involving the other vehicles.”

“All the vehicles involved were government vehicles accompanying Gov. DeSantis and his team to his scheduled event,” according to the release.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident Tuesday morning in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while on the campaign trail but is unharmed, according to his spokesperson. https://t.co/dQke3X0XOa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 25, 2023

A video posted by Local 3 News appears to show the area of the accident.

Watch the video here:

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin initially confirmed the accident Tuesday morning, reporting that no one, including the governor, was injured.

“[DeSantis] and his team are uninjured,” Griffin said. “We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

A release from the Chattanooga Police Department stated that a female staffer had a minor injury but “also continued to the event and was treated there.”