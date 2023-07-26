Poll: Millennials Say ‘Misgendering’ Should Be a Crime, Gen Z Disagrees

A strong percentage of millennial Americans (ages 25-34) are in favor of catering to the whims of sex-confused individuals by making adherence to biological reality in language a criminal offense, new polling conducted for Newsweek found.

In left-wing terms, 44 percent of millennials think “referring to someone by the wrong gender pronoun (he/him, she/her) should be a criminal offense.” The official term is “misgendering,” which gender ideology enthusiasts define as using pronouns that misalign with the identity of a person who believes they are transgender. For example, within this framework, it would be considered “misgendering” to call a man “he/him” if he identifies as a woman and demands to be called “she/her.”

Thirty-one percent of millennials in the survey reject the idea of making “misgendering” a criminal offense, and the remainder “neither agree nor disagree” or “don’t know.”

“This view remains popular for those aged 35-44, among whom 38 percent think misgendering should be illegal, whilst 35 percent disagree and 26 percent either don’t know or didn’t express an opinion,” according to Newsweek.

Interestingly, Generation Z Americans ages 18-24 are “notably less keen on making misgendering a crime than the older millennials,” the survey report states. Among Gen Z, 33 percent think “misgendering” should be a criminal offense, while 48 percent disagree and the remainder say “neither” or “don’t know.” Other polling this year shows that Generation Z is increasingly accepting the fact there are only two sexes, rising 57 percent in 2023 from 43 percent in 2021. However, Gen Z Americans reported being more comfortable than other age demographics with using “preferred pronouns.”

Ultimately, Americans as a whole overwhelmingly reject the idea of making “misgendering” a criminal offense. Sixty-five percent disagree with making it a criminal offense, 19 percent agree, 12 percent neither agree nor disagree, and four percent “don’t know.”

Redfield & Wilton Strategies conducted the poll for Newsweek on July 6 with 1,500 eligible voters in the United States.

