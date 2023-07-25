Poll: Ron DeSantis Sinks to ‘Weekly Tracking Low’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sank to a “weekly tracking low” in Morning Consult’s latest survey, released Tuesday.

This week’s Morning Consult survey found Former President Donald Trump increasing his majority support by four points, moving from 55 percent support to 59 percent support. DeSantis, however, has fallen four points, moving from 20 percent last week to 16 percent this week, which Morning Consult describes as his “weekly tracking low.” In other words, Trump’s lead has expanded from 35 percent last week to 43 percent this week.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy remained in third place, maintaining eight percent support — the same as last week. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in fourth place but fell from seven percent support to six percent.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley remained in fifth place with four percent support, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, both of whom saw two percent support.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who has reportedly now qualified for the first Republican primary debate taking place August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, came in with one percent support, while remaining candidates saw zero percent support.

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 59% (+43)

DeSantis 16%

Ramaswamy 8%

Pence 6%

Haley 4%

Scott 2%

Christie 2%

Burgum 1%

Hutchinson 0%

Suarez 0%

Hurd 0% .@MorningConsult, 3,576 RV, 7/21-23https://t.co/ZgGzHSCn6L — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) July 25, 2023

That portion of the survey was taken Jul 21-23, 2023, among 3,576 potential GOP primary voters and has a +/- 2 percent margin of error. It followed Trump announcing that he is a target of the January 6 investigation.

RELATED– Donald Trump Jr.: Never Trump Billionaire Donor Movement Largely Behind DeSantis Bid

The survey comes as DeSantis continues to struggle to overtake Trump in national surveys, even losing his footing in a recent South Carolina poll, which shows the Florida governor dropping to third place.

Jack Posobiec, senior editor of Human Events, told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, that the DeSantis campaign’s burn rate is “bad,” adding that there was a “fundamental misread” of the Republican electorate “and particularly the Republican base, because people had this notion, they say, ‘Oh, well, you know, he can do Trumpism without Trump.’”

“I get where if you just keep repeating that, you might start believing it. But then the question is, that leaves out of the analysis a key factor, and that key factor is voters,” he said.

WATCH: Exclusive — Jack Posobiec: DeSantis Campaign Made “Fundamental Misread of Republican Base”

Watch the full interview below.

EXCLUSIVE — Jack Posobiec Talks RON vs. THE DON: Is DeSantis Campaign Blowing It?