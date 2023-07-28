Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chief Alejandro Mayorkas has ignored a plea by lawmakers to publicize details regarding an illegal alien accused of raping multiple boys after drugging them in Franklin County, Tennessee.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, a 63-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged this month for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing ten young boys from 9 to 17 years old. According to prosecutors, Campos’ cellphone contained “several videos” of himself raping these boys while they were unconscious.

Campos was able to live and work in the United States for about 20 years despite his illegal alien status and prior arrest record.

In response to the case, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Reps. Mark Green (R-TN), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Andy Ogles (R-TN), and John Rose (R-TN) asked Mayorkas for details regarding Campos such as how he was able to stay in the U.S. for so long without ever being subject to federal immigration enforcement.

Was the Department of Homeland Security aware of the TN soccer coach’s illegal presence in the U.S.?@JxhnBxnderhttps://t.co/0ctpEXQhxv — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 18, 2023

“Tennesseans deserve to know why the Department of Homeland Security permitted this criminal to live in their community and abuse their children after entering the country illegally,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter.

Though they asked for a response by July 24, staff with Blackburn’s office told Breitbart News they have yet to hear back from Mayorkas.

Campos was arrested after he left his phone at a local pizza parlor on June 22. Employees went through the phone to find information about the owner and said they found videos and photos of child sexual abuse, prompting them to call the police.

Three of the ten victims in the recorded sexual abuse were initially identified by police. Since then, five boys have come forward to accuse Campos of drugging and raping them as well. The abuse likely dates back many years.

Campos remains in custody in Franklin County.

