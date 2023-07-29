Exclusive — Rep. Nancy Mace: I Believe ‘We Are Headed’ to a Biden Impeachment Inquiry

The Republican-led House is likely “headed” to a Biden impeachment inquiry, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has openly spoken about the possibility of conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, and Mace appears to be on board, deeming the impeachment inquiry a “good tool in the toolbox to leverage, because the DOJ and IRS and FBI keep stonewalling us.”

“We gotta hold them in contempt, gotta do the subpoenas. But that is another tool that we can leverage,” she said, emphasizing the need to be “better than Pelosi,” who politicized the impeachment process with former President Donald Trump.

“So whatever we do has to be at a much higher threshold and standard, but I do believe that as evidence comes out, and the American people see it, that is where we are headed. And you have to follow the facts no matter where they take us, including with President Biden … And what we’re seeing with the DOJ and the administration, and when this is an effort for the administration to take away the voice of the people by stopping a candidate from running–” she said, adding that “they want nothing more than that. They want to distract from all of the crimes that have been committed.”

“And they’ll stop at nothing to do it,” she said.

LISTEN:

While an impeachment inquiry would allow the process to accelerate, allowing for greater oversight powers for the House, Mace said “given the politics of ’24, we just have to be better than the left.”

“We have to win over independent voters and centrists. We have the base, the base is fired up. They are ready to go. But we also have to remember that if we want to win the White House, if we want to keep our majority in the House and then go and flip the Senate, we have to be better than the political games that Pelosi and all her minions have played over the last five years,” Mace said, adding the evidence must be “much tighter, much better, more overwhelming because the vast majority of Americans, they don’t trust the government.”

“We want them to trust the evidence that we bring forward and the way in which we bring it forward so it’s undeniable,” she said, adding that she believes Republicans are slowly making progress in showcasing the corruption of the Biden family.

“The other thing that we have to do more of is showcasing the bank records. So we have these dozens and dozens of LLCs but there are foreign banks that we’ve got to hire firms to go out and get those records. We need a bank account with Joe Biden’s name on it. I mean, those are the kinds of things that we have to show to connect all the dots to convince those independent voters, those swing voters, those centrists,” she said. “Like it’s got to be undeniable. So we still have — we have a ways to go in that… I believe we are doing that, and I believe that we will do that.”

Mace emphasized that it will take time, and Republicans must do it in a way that is “legitimate, that’s real, that’s constitutional, so that no one could deny this is quite messed up, and this guy doesn’t need to be president again.”

