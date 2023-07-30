‘Washington Is Broken’: Rep. Mike Gallagher Introduces Bills to ‘Drain the Swamp’

Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher introduced legislation to “drain the swamp” as he lamented that Washington, DC, is “broken.”

On Friday, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) launched a set of amendments aimed to enhance Congress’s ability to “better serve the American people.”

The proposed legislation seeks to impede the “revolving door” between governmental offices and influential lobbyists on K Street by modifying the reward system to enforce stricter rules around lobbying.

Furthermore, the proposed legislative package includes provisions for halting the taxpayer-financed retirement benefits for Congressional members.

According to Gallagher, who serves as the top Republican on the House Armed Services Military Personnel Committee, “Washington is broken.”

“Unless we change the way this town works, the jerseys may change, but the results for the American people will be the same,” Gallagher stated.

While House Republicans have “pushed back against the swamp by ending proxy voting and restoring accountability in Washington,” he continued, “it’s time to build on this effort by changing the incentive structure for people serving at the highest levels of government.”

“By ending taxpayer funded pensions for members of Congress and imposing strict lobbying requirements on members of Congress and high ranking government officials, these bills bring us one step closer to ensuring people in Washington are here to serve the American people, not the swamp,” he concluded.

This legislative package is composed of a pair of bills.

The initial bill, the “Serve the People, not the Swamp Act,” comprises three notable reforms targeting the way Congress operates.

It sets forth a five-year prohibition on lobbying for Congressional members and high-ranking officials within the executive branch.

It also proposes Congress should not adjourn without first approving a balanced federal budget.

Lastly, it brings to an end the practice of taxpayer-supported retirement benefits for Congressional members.

The second bill seeks to modify the Government Ethics Act of 1978 by introducing an ethics commitment for executive branch workers.

This pledge would prohibit these individuals from engaging in lobbying activities within five years of serving as an executive branch appointee.

The legislation further stipulates a lifetime prohibition on these same individuals representing foreign governments in any lobbying capacity.

Last year, former President Donald Trump announced his Schedule F executive order, which would allow him to “drain the swamp” by “firing” the swamp.

His remarks followed an Axios report claiming the former president plans to use the executive order to fire close to 50,000 government bureaucrats if reelected in 2024.

While Trump signed the Schedule F executive order before leaving office in 2021, President Joe Biden cancelled the executive order when he took office in January 2021.

Earlier this month, Trump renewed his pledge to purge administrative state employees if reelected.

