House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that President Joe Biden “clearly lied” about his involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“Joe Biden clearly lied to the American people about his involvement in his son’s corrupt business dealings,” Emmer said in a statement to Breitbart News. “The Biden family’s influence peddling schemes keep getting bigger, and the corruption is about as bad as we’ve ever seen. I have full faith in House investigators to get to the bottom of this.”

Emmer spoke to Breitbart News after Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s business associate, testified before the House Oversight Committee. Archer testified that Hunter included then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone over 20 times with business associates to sell “the brand.”

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak wrote that Archer’s testimony produced evidence implicating Biden in a bribery scheme in which a foreign company paid his son in return for saving it from legal peril.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) wrote in a statement after the hearing:

Devon Archer’s testimony today confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved. Joe Biden was “the brand” that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family. When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times. When Burisma’s owner was facing pressure from the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company for corruption, Archer testified that Burisma executives asked Hunter to ‘call D.C.’ after a Burisma board meeting in Dubai.

Archer also said that Burisma Holdings would have gone out of business if it were not for the so-called Biden brand.

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Breitbart News that Biden is the “most corrupt president we’ve ever had”:

