America Last: Biden’s Billions for Ukraine Could Have Built a Wall Two Times Across U.S.-Mexico Border

President Joe Biden, with help from Congress, has sent more than $66 billion in American taxpayer money to Ukraine since the start of its war with Russia—an allocation of money that could have built a border wall nearly two times across the United States-Mexico border.

Since the start of the war in 2022, Congress has approved more than $113 billion in aid for Ukraine, and Biden is expected to ask for another $10 billion aid package when Congress returns from recess. Since 2022, the United States has given more foreign aid to Ukraine than to any other country in the world, according to a Washington Post analysis. The bulk of the allotted aid has gone to military contractors making weapons and equipment for Ukraine while the rest has been used to supplement Ukraine’s national budget and provide humanitarian relief.

A conservative estimate by the Washington Post puts the amount of U.S. military, financial, and humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine since 2022 at $66.2 billion. Based on the Post’s estimate, the Biden administration could have completed nearly two brand new walls across the United States’ roughly 1,900-mile-long border with Mexico.

That calculation is based on the amount of money, about $20 million per mile, that former President Donald Trump spent on border wall construction — building nearly 460 miles of wall from January 2017 to January 2021.

The Trump administration had secured about $15 billion, mostly by bypassing Congress, to construct a total of about 740 miles of border wall. The remaining roughly 280 miles of wall that had not yet been constructed by the time Trump left office has largely been canceled by the Biden administration.

The nation’s unfinished border wall, where the majority of the border remains without any physical barrier, has caused states to take on the burden of border security. In Texas, for example, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has placed a floating barrier in the Rio Grande to prevent illegal immigration.

In Arizona, former Gov. Doug Ducey (R) had filled in gaps in the border wall with storage containers. Current Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) has since removed those containers.

Since Biden began sending tens of billions in aid to Ukraine, millions of illegal aliens have been encountered at the southern border. In Fiscal Year 2022, alone, more than two million illegal aliens were encountered — a record in the nation’s history. Likewise, by February, already over a million illegal aliens had been encountered this fiscal year.

Last year, as Biden began sending U.S. taxpayer funds to Ukraine, the United States saw more than 109,000 drug overdose and poisoning deaths. Many of those deaths were a result of fentanyl which comes through the border from Mexico after being largely manufactured in China.

At the same rate as last year, the data indicates that already 63,000 Americans have died from drug overdoses and poisonings.

Though the federal government refuses to track crimes committed by illegal aliens, Breitbart News has chronicled, for more than a decade, the Americans and legal immigrants victimized by those who are not legally in the country.

Most recently, an illegal alien is accused of murder in Portland, Oregon. Another illegal alien, in Nebraska, is accused of starving his daughter, forcing her into domestic servitude, and repeatedly sexually assaulting her. In Bay County, Florida, seven illegal aliens were among the 19 men arrested for child sex crimes.

