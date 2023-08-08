Donald Trump in New Hampshire: ‘More Enthusiasm Now’ than in 2016, 2020

Former President Donald Trump believes there is “more enthusiasm now” for his campaign than there was in 2016 and 2020, making the remarks during a campaign stop in Windham, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

“Everyone can see the stunning contrast between our incredible success and Joe Biden’s horrendous failures, and that’s one reason why we’re leading so big in the polls,” Trump told the crowd, largely attributing his success to that stunning contrast.

“That’s really the reason, I think. It’s more enthusiasm now than 2016 or 2020, because you’ve seen how incompetent these people are,” Trump said, deeming that incompetence “horrible.”

“In the recent Rasmussen poll, we’re up 44 points with Trump at 57, Ron DeSanctimonious 13. And the rest of them down in single digits,” Trump said to cheers.

Trump told the crowd that he was previously discussing how he actually received more votes in 2020 than 2016 and reiterated that there is more enthusiasm today because of the corruption of of those in power now, which Americans can clearly see.

Indeed, current surveys demonstrate just that. This week’s Morning Consult survey, for instance, showed Trump not only leading the crowded GOP field by 43 points after his latest indictment; it also showed his favorability skyrocketing over the last week. It moved from 71 percent last week to 81 percent in the wake of his D.C. arraignment over charges related to January 6.

Further, a recent NHJournal/co-efficient poll found Trump leading his challengers in the Granite State with 43 percent of the vote in the field. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fell to single digits, tying with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at nine percent support. The survey also demonstrated that the swamp’s continued targeting of Trump is having no negative affect on the former president, as most likely GOP voters in New Hampshire said they would still vote for Trump even if he were convicted of a felony or serving time in prison.

Speaking to Breitbart News at the Turning Point Action Conference in July, Donald Trump Jr. said it took a “Trump character” to expose the full extent of the swamp’s corruption.

“You actually get sort of numb to it, and I think the reaction from those people, the reaction from a corrupted DOJ, only shows the American people just how far this country has fallen,” Don Jr. told Breitbart News, adding that it took a “Trump character to challenge their authority to actually get them to fully lose their mind.”

