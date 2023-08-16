The Mount Dora City Council unanimously approved a divisive program that seeks to encourage local business owners to display opposition to hate crime stickers in a city that has zero hate crimes.

Mount Dora, located in suburban Central Florida, instituted the controversial program on Tuesday, while other issues, such as sustainable development and downtown parking woes, are greater concerns to residents.

Mount Dora calls the program the “Safe Place Initiative.” The program seeks to push every business or organization within the city limits to post a “symbol of safety” as a signal to patrons the business is safe “for the victims of LGBTQ+ crime.”

Misty Sommer, the city’s public information officer, was not able to readily provide any specific example or hate crime data to justify the program. She said the Safe Place Initiative was initiated “not to have fear, here, in Mount Dora.”

“What was expressed last night [council meeting] was more fear in the higher up political realm — some of the policy changes and so it was more to just put out not to have fear here in Mount Dora,” she told Breitbart News.

Breitbart News requested hate crime data from the Mount Dora Police Department. According to the records clerk, no hate crimes have been committed in the last ten years.