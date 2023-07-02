In less than three years, President Joe Biden’s “got-away tsunami” has imported an illegal alien population the size of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a new analysis detailed.

From Fiscal Year 2021 to April 2023, less than three full fiscal years, Biden’s policies at the United States-Mexico border have allowed more than 1.5 million illegal aliens to successfully cross into the nation’s interior undeterred by federal officials.

The massive “got-away tsunami,” as detailed by Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies, is triple the got-away inflow that occurred under former President Trump from Fiscal Year 2017 to Fiscal Year 2020 when there were about 521,000 illegal alien got-aways.

Arthur said the got-away total under Biden is arguably one of the most important factors in determining the administration’s failure in controlling illegal immigration.

“The president’s policies and his DHS secretary’s performance are increasingly degrading U.S. border security and endangering us all — and we have the numbers to prove it,” Arthur wrote.

The number of got-aways who have entered the U.S. interior in Biden’s first two fiscal years and a handful of months in office is the size of the resident population of Philadelphia and exceeds the populations of San Diego, California; Dallas, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; and Charlotte, North Carolina, among others.

Thus far in Fiscal Year 2023, alone, the number of got-aways has hit reportedly more than 530,000 — a foreign population equivalent to the size of Sacramento, California.

