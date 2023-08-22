At least seven prosecutors in the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office reportedly donated to Democrats during the Hunter Biden probe, raising concerns of partisanship and preferential treatment.

As scrutiny mounts on Special Counsel David Weiss, who serves as U.S. Attorney for Delaware and agreed to a sweetheart plea deal with Hunter Biden after five years of investigation, a Washington Examiner analysis found that at least seven prosecutors in Weiss’s office donated to Democrats.

Not one prosecutor donated to a Republican, the analysis revealed.

The partisan donations come as many within the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office appear to have deep ties to the Bidens.

According to the Washington Post, Weiss spent years working with Hunter’s late older brother, Beau Biden, who was then-Delaware attorney general:

As the top federal prosecutor in Wilmington, Weiss collaborated with his local equivalent: Beau Biden, who had been elected Delaware attorney general in 2006. Weiss and Beau Biden conducted joint investigations and determined which office had jurisdiction in various cases.

In addition, former deputy counsel to then-Vice President Joe Biden, Alexander Mackler, served as an assistant United States attorney for Delaware alongside Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, who worked on the criminal probe into Hunter Biden and allegedly politically influenced the DOJ’s probe into the president’s son.

Mackler’s history with Joe Biden includes working as Beau Biden’s campaign manager for Delaware Attorney General. Joe Biden then appointed Mackler as deputy counsel to the vice president from September 2014 to August 2016, as Breitbart News reported.

During his tenure at the office of U.S. Attorney for Delaware, Mackler and Hunter Biden were in communication. “Love you brother,” he emailed Hunter Biden in 2018.

Daniel Logan, a prosecutor in Weiss’s office until 2023, was also close with the Biden family before he worked at the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office, the Examiner reported. Logan worked for Beau Biden before his 2015 death in Maryland. Logan’s relationship with the Bidens encompassed writing an email to Hunter Biden thanking him for a donation the president’s son made in his name.

“I can’t begin to tell you how appreciative both Julia and I are for all of the times you and your family have been there for us,” Logan wrote. “You are a good friend and I greatly appreciate it.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf is another individual who worked on the Hunter Biden probe. IRS whistleblowers allege Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about President Joe Biden being “the big guy” and cautioned the investigation team not to search Joe Biden’s guest house in Delaware for evidence against Hunter Biden because of “optics.”

Last month, Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart due to scrutiny from a Delaware judge. Attorney General Merrick Garland soon after appointed Weiss as special counsel in the case. Prosecutors expect the case to go to trial, where it will likely be tried in Delaware or California.