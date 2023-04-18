Businessman and conservative outsider Bernie Moreno launched his U.S. Senate campaign for Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) seat on Tuesday, in addition to a multi-day statewide tour to speak with Ohio voters.

“Over the past month, I have been humbled by the encouragement of thousands of voters, business leaders, and conservative activists throughout the state,” said Moreno in a statement. “One thing is clear: Ohioans are fed up with the broken policies of liberal career politicians like Joe Biden and Sherrod Brown.”

“I’m a businessman, a conservative, and an outsider. I know I’m the leader who can get Ohio back on the right track and be the voice of Ohio families in the U.S. Senate,” Moreno added.

Watch Bernie Moreno’s campaign launch video:

Moreno’s official announcement and launch of a campaign video comes after he filed paperwork to run with the Federal Election Commission last week. Following his announcement, he will begin a multiday tour to talk with conservatives in every region of Ohio.

The businessman and conservative outsider ran last cycle but ended up halting his 2022 bid after meeting with former president Donald Trump to “focus [his] efforts on supporting the candidate that wins President Trump’s endorsement” since “too many many Trump candidates” running could have “cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat.”

However, after dropping out of the race in 2022, he followed through with his commitment to focus on supporting the candidate Trump endorsed. He forged a relationship with then-candidate J.D. Vance and helped him fundraise and campaign across the state.

In fact, after dropping out last cycle for the “MAGA movement,” Trump has publicly praised Moreno, falling short of an endorsement, but called for him to get into the race.

Unlike the last cycle when Moreno was running in the primary for an open seat, this time, the Republican nominee will have three-term Democrat incumbent Brown to oppose.

“If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that Ohio families can’t afford more of the Joe Biden, Sherrod Brown agenda. They’ve put their donors, lobbyists, and radical ideologies ahead of hardworking Ohioans at every turn.” Moreno continued.

“Brown has been in politics for 50 years, and what do we have to show for it,” the conservative outsider questioned. “If we’re going to get serious about securing our border, taking on China, standing up for conservative values, and fighting for the forgotten men and women of Ohio, we need to elect leaders who are ready to actually get to work, not just talk.”

“I’m proud to lead that charge, and I look forward to sharing my vision for Ohio with voters throughout the state,” he stated.

Moreno also joins state Sen. Matt Dolan in the race, who was also an unsuccessful 2022 candidate.

Since last year’s election, Dolan has also been accused of helping establishment Republicans with close ties to Democrats attempt to infiltrate the Republican Party of Cuyahoga County, a prominent group in Ohio, in order to help himself early in the primary process and wrest control away from conservatives who have taken command in recent years.

The election in Ohio will happen in a battleground state in a year with a presidential election and is expected to be messy as Brown is one of the top vulnerable Democrats this cycle up for reelection.

In 2024, 23 of the 33 Senate seats up for reelection are currently held by Democrats or left-leaning independents. Former President Donald Trump won six of these states by double digits in at least one of his presidential elections. Besides Brown, Sen. Jon Tester in Montana and Sen. Joe Manchin in West Virginia are expected to be the most vulnerable.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.