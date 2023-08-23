Watch – Tucker Carlson Previews Trump Interview Ahead of Debate

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson previewed the interview he plans to do with former President Donald Trump during the first GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday.

Airing at exactly the same times as the debate, the interview will cover a range of topics, from Trump’s decision to skip the debates to the red-hot divisions in the country. At one point, Tucker even goes so far as to ask the former president if the country could be on the brink of civil war. Take a look:

Donald Trump. Tucker Carlson.

Debate Night in Bedminster

Carlson previewed the interview after the former president declared on Sunday that he will “not be doing the debates” with such strong poll numbers putting him high above his opponents. He made his declaration on his Truth Social account, citing a CBS poll that apparently had him 46 points ahead of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by ‘legendary’ numbers. TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, ‘Aida’ Hutchinson 1%,” he said.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” he added.

The former president’s post comes after he said in a recent interview that he has no desire to step onto the debate stage with people polling at one or two percent.

“I don’t know that I should be doing it, to be up against a hostile network with hostile people that are polling at zero. I mean, they don’t have any votes. One of them had actually a zero with an arrow pointing left. I’m trying to figure out what that means. It probably means they have too many votes, you know, like the election. But they’re at 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, maybe—and I’m in the 60s. I see a poll the other day … I’m at 78, and you have people at zero,” Trump said.

As Breitbart News reported, the CBS News/YouGov poll gave the former president the biggest lead over his primary opponents, which comes in the wake of a string of indictments related to the 2020 election.

“Former President Donald Trump posted his biggest lead yet over his rivals at 62 percent of likely Republican primary voters, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll published Sunday,” reported Breitbart News. “His top rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has fallen farther back from earlier this summer, the poll showed, to 16 percent. The other candidates are in the single digits, with third runner-up Vivek Ramaswamy at seven percent.”

