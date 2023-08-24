Florida Poll Shows Massive Shift Away from Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump

There has been a massive shift in support away from Gov. Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump in Florida, the latest Victory Polling data shows.

The latest survey shows Trump asserting his sheer dominance in Florida after trailing in this same survey mere months ago.

In May, for instance, the two presidential hopefuls were tied, but DeSantis’s standing has continually dropped over the course of his presidential campaign.

August’s survey shows Trump leading the Republican field in Florida with 59 percent of the vote, reflecting a 21-point increase from his standing in late May. DeSantis now comes in a distant second, 39 points behind Trump, having 23 percent. That reflects a 15-point drop since late May, resulting in a 36-point swing away from DeSantis to Trump during the summer. No other candidate listed comes remotely close, as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie comes in a distance third, with four percent support, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with three percent support. Every other candidate garnered less than three percent:

2024 Florida Republican Primary (Shift since 5/27): Trump 59% (+21)

DeSantis 23% (-15)

Christie 4%

Ramaswamy 3% (+3)

Haley 2% (-1)

Pence 1% (-2)

Scott 1% (-2)

.

Head-2-Head:

Trump 64% (+25)

DeSantis 36% (-4) .@VictoryPolling, 590 LV, 8/21-23 https://t.co/Xjm6Kunt2U — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 24, 2023

The survey also examined Trump and DeSantis going head-to-head in the Sunshine State and found Trump leading 64 percent to DeSantis’s 36 percent, with leaners included.

More via the survey’s summary:

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump leads DeSantis by 27 points in the Sunshine State, a 28-point swing since our last poll in May. And on the full ballot of Republican contenders, Trump’s lead jumps to a whopping 36 points. The data clearly indicates a massive increase in support for Trump over DeSantis in the last few months.

The survey was taken August 21-23, 2023, among 590 likely GOP primary voters throughout Florida. It has a +/- 4.3 percent margin of error and comes as several other national and state-level surveys tell a similar story: Trump remains dominant, and DeSantis is failing to catch steam, even falling to third and fourth place in some surveys as of late.

“People said he was a lousy candidate,” Trump said of DeSantis during a July interview with Breitbart News. “He turned out to be a lousy candidate. I don’t think he’s going to be second very long. It looks like he’s being superseded by others or getting very close.”

Exclusive — Trump on DeSantis: ‘He’s Crashing Badly,’ Will Be ‘Superseded’ in Second Place

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News