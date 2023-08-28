Brexit leader Nigel Farage has called on the government to embark upon “mass sackings” of deep state civil servants after it was revealed that a key former Home Office official in dealing with the migrant crisis joined a pro-mass migration charity.

The former director general for asylum at the Home Office, Emma Haddad, has sparked a political row over the supposed impartiality of civil servant bureaucrats after joining Amnesty International UK. The left-wing charity has been a vocal critic of the government’s efforts to stop the illegal migrant crisis in the English Channel, branding such efforts as “inhumane, racist and divisive”.

Haddad has been accused of acting as a “chief blocker” of immigration policies during her tenure, a Home Office source told The Telegraph. The source also claimed that she introduced “lenient” guidance for asylum caseworkers, saying that their claims should not be rejected if a migrant is caught lying.

Many have taken the revelations as confirmation of the notion that the deep state civil service is actively undermining the government during the migrant crisis, with a senior Tory saying: “This demonstrates the extent of the institutional hurdles that we have been up against.”

Brexit’s Nigel Farage said: “No wonder the Home Office is failing. They have senior staff who support the boats coming!”

“Mass sackings are required,” he declared.

Unelected civil servants have a long history of subverting the will of the people by trying to prevent government action on the issue of illegal immigration.

Last year, for example, it was reported that Home Office bureaucrats threatened to go on strike if the government followed through with its plans to send illegal boat migrants to Rwanda to have their asylum claims processed rather than leaving them in hotels in Britain. This apparently enraged the civil servants, who likely do not often experience the impacts of illegal immigration themselves.

Demonstrating how out of touch some within the deep state ranks are, some civil servants reportedly compared the plan to deport illegal migrants to Nazi Germany.

For her part, Ms Haddad said of her time in government: “As with any civil servant, my job was to serve the government of the day. All civil servants must abide by the Civil Service code and uphold the Civil Service’s core values of integrity, honesty, objectivity and impartiality.”

