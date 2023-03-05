The trustees of a Canadian school board where a teacher has caused controversy by wearing giant fake breasts in the classroom have expressed frustration on the issue for the first time publicly.

The trustees of the Halton District School Board (HDSB) met earlier this week on March 1st and broke with previous weeks and months of silence on the issue of Oakville, Ontario male teacher Kayla Lemieux, who has dressed up as a woman in the classroom wearing gigantic Z cup prosthetic breasts with protruding nipples since last year.

Trustee Naveed Ahmed addressed a new draft policy on dress codes — which does not actually have any new rules within it on dress codes — saying: “We have overwhelming evidence that the community, or the stakeholders, are not supporting the survey or the professional policy draft as it is circulated,” the National Post newspaper reports.

“So right now, the community sees us as not being up to the job, just dragging our feet. Are we doing anything to address this?” he asked.

“There is no clear expectations from the policy, like what we are trying to achieve. The scope of this policy is left to anybody’s interpretation. The scope is completely open,” he complained.

“We need to have the confidence to create a policy to address the inappropriate behaviour,” trustee Xin Yi Zhang agreed.

Parent Celina Close, who serves as a spokeswoman for Students First Ontario, called on the board to listen to local parents on the issue.

“My ask is a simple one: make it clear that parents will have a meaningful role in finding a solution, and that the board will protect that role,” she said.

The meeting comes as Lemieux was put on paid leave this week after photographs emerged of him in the New York Post newspaper showing that, in his private life, he does not always dress up as a woman or wear gigantic fake breasts, calling into question the sincerity of his alleged transgender identity.

Lemieux, who taught shop at Trafalgar High School, was placed on leave Tuesday after Conservative Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce and several other provincial politicians slammed the school board over the affair.

When reports of Leamiux’s behaviour and attire made headlines last September, the school initially defended the teacher, claiming that criticism could constitute discrimination under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Leftist media outlets in Canada also defended the teacher, writing: “This is far from the first time that a woman educator has been criticized widely online for wearing something deemed ‘inappropriate’ or ‘distracting’ to work, nor is it the first time that a teacher from the LGBTQIA2S+ community been harassed for expressing their identity.”

