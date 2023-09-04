Jill Biden Tests Positive for Coronavirus for Second Time 

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for coronavirus for the second time, her office announced Monday.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” the first lady’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement. “She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

The first lady’s positive test has disrupted her plans for the upcoming school year.

As the Associated Press (AP) detailed:

The first lady had planned to start the new school year Tuesday at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English and writing. Due to her condition, she was working with school officials to arrange substitute teachers for her classes, Alexander said.

The first lady, who is double-vaccinated and twice boosted, previously tested positive for coronavirus in August 2022. President Joe Biden tested negative for coronavirus on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated.

“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

