Exclusive: Utah State Rep. Phil Lyman Announces Gubernatorial Exploratory Campaign

Utah State Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding) announced his gubernatorial exploratory campaign to “tap into the desire for a new direction,” as he highlighted the increasing difficulties faced by Utahns and Americans as a whole.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Tuesday, Lyman asked, “What must we do to communicate to our elected officials that we sent them to fight, not to negotiate the terms of our surrender?”

He also noted that the Beehive State has not been spared from the problems facing the rest of the country.

“Even in Utah, people can’t afford homes, gas, or groceries,” he lamented. “Even in Utah, we’ve allowed a woke culture to permeate our schools and society.”

Lyman then slammed the current state of lack of leadership.

“Right now, we need a leader, but we have a follower,” he stated. “Instead of fighting, we get pandering to CNN. Instead of governing by principle, we get governed by poll-tested popularity contest.”

In light of the aforementioned, the Republican lawmaker declared his intention to explore the possibility of running for the state’s governorship.

“That’s why I’m starting an exploratory campaign to tap into the desire for a new direction that I’m sensing with so many Utahns who want to elect a principled, conservative governor,” he concluded.

In July, Lyman expressed his absolute support for former President Donald Trump in his run for the White House, while slamming President Joe Biden for his failing policies.

“We currently have a president who does not put America first,” he charged. “A president who panders to the Paris Climate Agreement; a president who locks up the vast resources of our state through executive orders.”

In contrast, he asserted that Trump “has proven that he will strengthen our borders, support U.S. free markets, stand up to foreign powers, and defend families.”

While lauding the 45th U.S. president, Lyman called for “leaders who lead.”

“We need a president that understands that the Constitution is not a platitude but a contract designed to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity,” he declared.

“I’m all in for Trump 2024!” Lyman concluded.

His remarks followed 17 state legislators in Utah — including State Senate President Stuart Adams — endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), adding to a list of endorsements for his 2024 presidential campaign he had picked up, bringing the Florida governor’s total number of endorsements from state lawmakers to 270.

Next year, 11 governorships are up for election.

Seven are projected as Safe Republican and two as Safe Democratic, with North Carolina anticipated to host the fiercest contest as Democrats defend an open seat in the pivotal presidential battleground state.

Utah, being a reliable Red State, would most certainly see the winner of a Republican primary go on to become its governor.

Utah’s current Republican Governor, Spencer Cox, boasts a 64% approval rating, according to a May Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll.