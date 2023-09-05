House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) issued six subpoenas on Tuesday to DHS and the Secret Service after DHS blocked the Secret Service from conveying information to House investigators regarding the Biden administration’s “coverup” of the Hunter Biden tax probe.

FBI and IRS whistleblowers told House Republicans this summer that the Secret Service and the Biden transition team were tipped off about a planned interview of Hunter Biden during United States Attorney for Delaware David Weiss’s investigation of the president’s son.

A former FBI agent confirmed that both he and IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley were told in early December 2019 not to approach Hunter Biden and instead wait for Hunter Biden’s call for the interview. Instead of receiving the call, they were contacted by Hunter Biden’s attorney and never granted an interview.

“The Department of Justice initiated the Biden family coverup and now DHS under the leadership of Secretary Mayorkas is complicit in it,” Comer said in a statement. “Investigators were never able to interview Hunter Biden during the criminal investigation because Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview.”

“The Department of Homeland Security is obstructing our investigation by muzzling the Secret Service from providing a response to Congress,” he added. “The American people deserve transparency, not obstruction.”

In June, House investigators demanded Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle make all Secret Service employees involved in the tip-off available for a transcribed interview. But DHS blocked the Secret Service from complying with the request.

Comer’s subpoenas compel DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to provide all documents and communications regarding the Biden transition team’s alleged tip-off of the scheduled Biden interview. He also subpoenaed all documents and communications related to congressional requests, and depositions with DHS and Secret Service employees involved with providing the response to Congress.

The six subpoenas are the latest actions by House investigators in their probe of the Biden family. Throughout the investigation, numerous whistleblowers disclosed relevant information and powerful allegations to lawmakers.

Among the allegations, they say President Joe Biden’s DOJ politically interfered in the criminal probe into his son. They also argue Hunter Biden was forewarned of any future searches for materials that could be used as evidence.

In addition, they claim Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy.” Wolf also allegedly cautioned the investigation team not to search Joe Biden’s guest house in Delaware for evidence against Hunter Biden because of “optics.”

