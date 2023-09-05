An influential pro-life organization announced the launch of a television and digital ad campaign aimed at young voters on Tuesday that points to “President Biden’s abortion extremism.”

“Record inflation is everywhere — from the grocery store to the gas station. So why is Joe Biden trying to force taxpayers to pay for late-term abortions on babies who feel pain — and pay the travel costs of military members and their families to get abortions?” the Students for Life Action political ad states in part.

The ad will initially run in Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, and it will be found on a number of “youth-oriented sites,” including Newsy, Cheddar TV, Buzzfeed, Fox, and HGTV, according to the organization. The ad will likely be aired in other locations during the political season.

“Educating voters on the radical abortion records of out-of-step candidates has been SFLAction’s theme in our last two TV spots. It was a pleasure and privilege to have played a part in handing Terry McAuliffe and Tim Ryan well-deserved one-way tickets out of their races,” Students for Life Action president Kristan Hawkins said in a statement. “But no abortion record is as radical as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their activist administration. The anti-baby bias of the Biden Administration has led to record high profits for Planned Parenthood.”

“Biden has supported taxpayer funded abortion through all nine months, opposed medical care for infants born during botched abortions, worked to force medical professionals to engage in abortions against their beliefs, and pushed abortion support into healthcare, education, foreign aid, military spending, and even the postal service,” Hawkins continued. “Radical abortion activism has even tainted the space program, as the Biden Administration works to move Space Command away from a pro-life state. At this rate, Biden won’t be satisfied until we send Chemical Abortion Pills to the moon just in case they discover life on other planets.”