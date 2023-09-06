Republicans Vow ‘Never Again’ to Biden Attempt to Revive ‘COVID Tyranny’

Republicans are pledging “never again” to any Biden administration attempts to reintroduce COVID “tyranny” mandates amid rising concerns over potential coronavirus surges, vowing to implement legislation and other efforts to guarantee “ineffective, unscientific mask mandates” don’t return in “any way, shape, or form.”

In response to ongoing threats of the restoring of various coronavirus mandates, GOP lawmakers are vowing resistance.

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio introduced the “Freedom to Breathe Act,” which aims to prohibit federal mask mandates, especially in public schools, airplanes, and public transport, effective until the end of 2024.

🚨BREAKING: Senator @JDVance1 To Force Floor Consideration Of Bill To Ban Federal Mask Mandates “Any floor objection to Senator Vance’s unanimous consent request would amount to a clear admission that Democrats intend to reimpose mask mandates in the near term.” pic.twitter.com/GjLDfpudnW — Senator Vance Press Office (@SenVancePress) September 6, 2023

“We’re not going to go back to the top-down government overreach we saw during COVID,” vowed Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN). “Congress needs to say forcefully that these ineffective, unscientific mask mandates are not coming back in any way, shape, or form.”

“NO MASK MANDATES,” he added.

We’re not going to go back to the top-down government overreach we saw during COVID. Congress needs to say forcefully that these ineffective, unscientific mask mandates are not coming back in any way, shape, or form. NO MASK MANDATES. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) September 6, 2023

“I’m proudly introducing a bill that BANS mask mandates EVERYWHERE,” he announced in another post. “We cannot afford to make the same mistakes over again in dealing with COVID.”

“Joe Biden is attempting to bring back COVID tyranny,” wrote Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA). “We must forcefully REJECT this nonsense and continue fighting for medical freedom.”

“No vaccine mandates. No vaccine passports. No mask mandates. No lockdowns,” wrote Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO).

No vaccine mandates. No vaccine passports. No mask mandates. No lockdowns. 🇺🇸 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 6, 2023

“If you want to voluntarily wear a mask, fine, but leave our kids the hell alone,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

If you want to voluntarily wear a mask, fine, but leave our kids the hell alone. https://t.co/WixOfSr0r1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 6, 2023

“The American people do not want more COVID mandates from tyrants seeking more power over our lives,” wrote Rep. Bob Good (R-VA).

The American people do not want more COVID mandates from tyrants seeking more power over our lives. #NeverAgainhttps://t.co/IMK0bxTOmV — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) September 6, 2023

“As Biden’s biomedical state is chomping at the bit to bring back COVID authoritarianism, we will continue to hold the line,” wrote Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“As your President, I will usher in a reckoning for those who devised the failed and destructive biomedical policies that caused damage throughout our country, because until there is accountability they will try to do it again,” he added.

As Biden's biomedical state is chomping at the bit to bring back COVID authoritarianism, we will continue to hold the line. As your President, I will usher in a reckoning for those who devised the failed and destructive biomedical policies that caused damage throughout our… pic.twitter.com/VKh0zVkiRw — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 6, 2023

“They want to muzzle your children,” he added in another post. “Those mandates are DOA in the state of Florida because we’ve enacted protections for parents and children. When I’m President, there will be a reckoning for the harm they’ve done to kids in pursuit of a political agenda.”

“Today on #Kudlow I discussed the push for new COVID mandates. We should avoid any mandates, not only with masks but with mandatory vaccines for kids,” wrote Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

“Let’s leave them the hell alone,” he added.

Today on #Kudlow I discussed the push for new COVID mandates. We should avoid any mandates, not only with masks but with mandatory vaccines for kids. Let's leave them the hell alone. pic.twitter.com/AJUeVNsTpz — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) September 6, 2023

“Last night I joined @Jessebwatters to discuss COVID and more,” he added in another post. “The mask mandates are a crime against children and we should never put our kids through that again!”

“This is how we fight and win. @JDVance1 is showing Republicans how to go on offense to defeat the leftwing covid fanatics,” wrote Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno.

This is how we fight and win. @JDVance1 is showing Republicans how to go on offense to defeat the leftwing covid fanatics. https://t.co/7BtFr0WrJl — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) September 6, 2023

“My father called for this last week and it’s great to see @JDVance1 going on offense to immediately turn it into legislation and force a vote on it,” wrote former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Every Republican who is serious about defeating the left should be publicly supporting JD’s bill to stop mandates from returning,” he added.

My father called for this last week and it's great to see @JDVance1 going on offense to immediately turn it into legislation and force a vote on it. Every Republican who is serious about defeating the left should be publicly supporting JD's bill to stop mandates from returning. https://t.co/TtdsFdFr2l — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 6, 2023

“I will NOT vote to fund any school that is masking children. Masking for COVID is insanity and is CHILD ABUSE,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“I will NOT vote to fund ANY COVID masks mandates, vaccine mandates, or COVID anything,” she added.

I will NOT vote to fund any school that is masking children. Masking for COVID is insanity and is CHILD ABUSE. I will NOT vote to fund ANY COVID masks mandates, vaccine mandates, or COVID anything. https://t.co/gwOwTRWGdD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 6, 2023

“There are some on the left that still want COVID restrictions…,” wrote Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. “Let me say it again – there will be no mask mandates, COVID vaccine mandates, or lockdowns in Mississippi.”

There are some on the left that still want COVID restrictions… Let me say it again – there will be no mask mandates, COVID vaccine mandates, or lockdowns in Mississippi. — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 6, 2023

“We ended our state of emergency from the pandemic over two years ago,” wrote Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R). “We will not bring lockdowns and mask mandates to Montana.”

We ended our state of emergency from the pandemic over two years ago. We will not bring lockdowns and mask mandates to Montana. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) September 5, 2023

“As long as I’m Governor, Arkansas will not lock down,” wrote Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “We will not close schools, churches, or businesses. And we will not have mask or COVID vaccine mandates.”

As long as I’m Governor, Arkansas will not lock down.



We will not close schools, churches, or businesses.



And we will not have mask or COVID vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/nj4ONer122 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 31, 2023

“We WILL NOT stand for the reimposition of mask mandates!” declared Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

.@MartyMakary: "CDC has been an int'l outlier… The rest of the world has followed the science… Why are we even doing scientific evaluations if we're just gonna ignore the results if it doesn't fit some policy agenda?" We WILL NOT stand for the reimposition of mask mandates! pic.twitter.com/tfkEDSVyV9 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) September 6, 2023

“Never again,” vowed Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Sen. Vance’s Act would prohibit President Joe Biden and federal agencies from implementing face mask requirements requiring submission from public transit passengers or students in schools.

The matter comes as various entities begin to court mask mandates yet again, with President Biden seen masking up in indoor areas yet again.

Last week, former president Donald Trump warned that “left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates ” to allegedly interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

COVID Tyrants want to take away our Freedom. Hear my words— WE WILL NOT COMPLY. pic.twitter.com/Kql1YaxuO0 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 30, 2023

“They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal drop boxes, more mail-in ballots, and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election. Does that sound familiar?” he alleged.

“These are bad people; these are sick people we’re dealing with,” he added.