Texas has officially banned government entities from imposing mask mandates, as Senate Bill 29 — signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbot — formally went into effect on September 1.

Abbott signed SB 29 in June, which essentially prohibits government entities “from implementing, ordering, or otherwise imposing a mandate requiring a person to wear a face mask or other face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” It also bars a government entity from “from implementing, ordering, or otherwise imposing a mandate requiring a person to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

However, the law does not stop private entities from doing so — something that triggered critiques from some.

“Is there a single COVID mandate that SB 29 will end? Probably not,” State Rep. Brian Harrison (R), who voted in favor of the bill, calling it “fine,” said, according to the Texas Tribune.

According to the outlet, “He added that private vaccine mandates are ‘alive and well in Texas’ despite Abbott’s orders and that the state ‘should be leading the fight against the COVID tyranny.'”

Newsweek notes that the bill “exempts state-supported living centers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice sites and government-owned health care facilities from the prohibition.”

Last month, Abbott reacted to the nationwide news of some entities reinstating mask mandates, declaring, “There will be NO mask mandates in Texas.”

There will be NO mask mandates in Texas.https://t.co/qFbfxuenhR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 25, 2023

The news comes as some entities begin to court mask mandates yet again. New York health officials, for example, urged people to wear masks in crowded areas over concerns of coronavirus spikes. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Health officials have also made it clear that they are open to reimposing mask mandates in the future.

“‘Ever’ is not a word I’m comfortable with,” Barbara Ferrer, Director of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said when asked if they would ever force masking again.

“There’s not that level of certainty with this pandemic. I’m never going to say there’s not going to be a time when we all need to put our masks back on,” she continued.

“I am going to say we certainly don’t all need to put our masks back on now. We are at a place where people make their own assessment,” she added, essentially leaving the door open for mask mandates in the future.

This week, a Maryland elementary school alerted parents that it will be requiring some students to mask up, and President Biden is now masking up indoors yet again.

A DC area elementary school — Montgomery County, Maryland — is reinstating a mask mandate — N95’s — for third graders over a few kids testing positive for covid. Here’s the letter. They’re coming with masks for your kids again. Get ready. Read this insanity. pic.twitter.com/LZs4N19XLL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 5, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden will be wearing a mask indoors again pic.twitter.com/3NZqnP36N2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2023

Former President Donald Trump released a video last week addressing the recent push for mandates.

“But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply, so don’t even think about it,” Trump declared.

“We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates,” Trump warned.