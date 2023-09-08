A Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), David Perdue (R-GA), and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), a special jury panel report released Friday shows.

The recommended charges were in connection with former President Donald Trump’s August 14 indictment by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for allegedly attempting to challenge the 2020 presidential election results.

The special jury panel’s 28-page report was released Friday and revealed that the panel recommended indictments against Graham, Perdue, and Loeffler, along with former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and Boris Epshteyn, a Trump adviser.

The Georgia special grand jury’s foreperson was Emily Kohrs, who became notorious for her multiple media appearances, including an interview on CNN where she laughed about bringing down the former president.

Willis indicted nearly 20 people but excluded Graham, Loeffler, Perdue, Flynn, and Epshteyn.

Among those indicted were former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, and Kenneth Chesebro on state racketeering charges.

Trump faces 13 counts and was charged with 18 other lawyers, aides, and supporters, facing 41 counts collectively.