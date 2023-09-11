Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) wrote Monday that it is “unbelievable” that Senate Democrats continue to block disaster relief for Americans unless it is paired with Ukraine aid.

“It’s unbelievable that the @SenateDems continue to block disaster relief for American families unless it’s paired with Ukraine aid,” Scott wrote. “@POTUS — put American families first & urge @SenSchumer to immediately schedule a vote for the Federal Disaster Responsibility Act.”

President Joe Biden plans to tie disaster relief funds for Americans to $24 billion in aid for Ukraine. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine likely only has 30 days to make significant gains in its counteroffensive.

Scott also wrote an op-ed for the Palm Beach Post, thanking the outlet’s editorial board for agreeing that Congress should pass a bill that fully funds the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund (DRF):

After Hurricanes Irma and Michael, Congress gave growers access to block grants to make sure our agriculture industry had the resources needed to recover. Doing this again in our bill by passing the Block Grant Assistance Act would help growers in Florida, Georgia, California and Illinois. The president’s proposal does not include this. Unlike the president’s proposal, our bill would also pass the Hurricane Tax Relief Act, providing tax cuts for losses suffered in disasters. This would apply across the nation and include relief for taxpayers in New York, Hawaii, California, Illinois, Florida and others. Congress previously extended this tax relief following storms like Hurricanes Irma, Wilma, Dorian, and Michael.

“Funding for Ukraine should NEVER be paired with disaster relief for American families. We need to put American families first and immediately pass the Federal Disaster Responsibility Act,” Scott added. Sens. Scott and Marco Rubio (R-FL) have frequently said they do not want disaster relief tied to Ukraine aid. Instead, they want Congress to swiftly pass disaster relief to help the Sunshine State, which has been battered by Hurricane Idalia. RELATED — MEETING OF THE MINDS: Zelensky, Greta Meet to Discuss Russia’s “Environmental Crimes”

On Friday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) called for new Senate Republican leadership, citing a story that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) plans to ram Ukraine aid down the “House’s throat.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.