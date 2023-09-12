U.S. Senate candidate and Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs trolled Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for standing in solidarity with his Republican colleagues on the impeachment inquiry launched into President Joe Biden.

“The fact that the White House has been singularly silent and coddled Hunter Biden suggests an inquiry is not inappropriate,” Romney said.

“Inquiring is something the president and the White House could have avoided, but they’ve been pretty quiet,” Romney added. He also called Hunter Biden’s business dealings “ugly” and slammed the White House for not “indicating what it is the president knew.”

Staggs trolled Romney on Twitter, saying, “I’m glad to see Mitt Romney crossing party lines and joining the Republicans on this.”

Staggs previously slammed Romney for colluding with the “McConnell-Schumer cabal” during an interview with Breitbart News. Staggs claimed the Utah Senator “just hasn’t demonstrated leadership where it needs to be in pushing back against the establishment, changing the status quo so it actually improves the lot of everyday Americans.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) launched an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden for “abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption.”

As Breitbart News reported:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the inquiry based on four pieces of evidence: House investigators found that Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the family business, bank records show many payments were directed to Biden family members through shell companies, an FBI informant file alleges Joe Biden was bribed by a Ukrainian energy executive, and Joe Biden “offered special treatment” to Hunter Biden amid his Justice Department’s tax probe into his son.

“Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said on Tuesday. “These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption. They warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.