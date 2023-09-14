Alex Soros Meets with Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill

Alex Soros, the heir to George Soros’s billion-dollar leftwing non-profit empire, held a meeting with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Capitol Hill Thursday.

Soros shared a photo of the two standing inside Pelosi’s office.

“Always great to see the American hero that is @SpeakerPelosi!” Soros posted online.

It is unknown what the two discussed, but their meeting came days before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Capitol Hill.

Soros, who has met with key Biden administration national security officials, is reportedly heavily focused on the war in Ukraine, having “daily contact” with the Soros Foundation in Ukraine.

As Breitbart News reported:

Mark Leonard, the director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, which George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) funds, told the Washington Post that the war in Ukraine is a key focus for the younger Soros. Alex Soros is “in daily contact with the Soros Foundation in Ukraine, talking to different governments about their policy towards Ukraine,” Leonard said.

Soros’s Thursday meeting with Pelosi is not the first time they have met as he has included a previous photo with her in one of the many photos he has shared with prominent Democrat leaders with whom he has met.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Soros was announced as the heir apparent to his father’s empire in June.

As Breitbart News reported:

Alex Soros told the Journal that he and his father “think alike,” but he is “more political” than the elder Soros. The Soros heir expressed particular interest in U.S. political causes involving “voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity.” And he has indicated that stopping Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election remains a major concern and one for which he appears willing to use his considerable financial resources to prevent. He told the Journal, “As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too.”

Since October 2021, Soros held 20 meetings at President Joe Biden’s White House with top advisers, according to visitors logs.

