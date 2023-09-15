Nolte: Joe Biden Links Hispanic, Black People to Those ‘Without High School Diplomas’

Joe Biden’s appalling legacy of straight-up racism continued this week when he linked “African Americans and Hispanic workers” to those “without high school diplomas” in a speech Thursday.

Naturally, the White House is covering this up.

The text published by the White House after the event—and we know it’s after because His Fraudulency spoke off the cuff, and those words are part of the transcript—changes what Biden said.

This is what Biden said:

We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas.

Here’s what the fake White House transcript says:

We’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high-school diplomas. The lowest unemployment rate in 70 years for women now.

You see the difference?

Although a vast majority of people over age 25 in all ethnic groups have completed high school, Biden singled out black and Hispanic Americans as those “you know, the workers without high school diplomas.”

To cover up Biden’s latest act of ignorant racism (that is not based on facts), the White House rigged the transcript with the word “and” to make it appear Biden separated minorities (and veterans) from those without high school diplomas.

There was no “misstatement” here. Over the decades, time and time again, Joe Biden has proven himself a racist, which includes numerous uses of the N-word. Biden’s son Hunter is even more comfortable with the word.

Who can forget when Biden said “poor kids” are “just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Biden used the term “roaches” to describe black kids. He described Barack Obama as the rare “bright and clean” black person. He’s defended racial segregation. He praised openly racist Democrat Gov. George Wallace. He opposed busing, fearing it would lead to a “racial jungle.” It’s all right here.

Oh, and let’s not forget Biden telling black people they are not really black unless they vote for Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, with all that proof of Joe Biden’s racism, including his remarks yesterday, the only way Democrats and their corporate media allies can smear former President Trump as racist is by using lies.

Joe Biden is a virulent racist protected by the corporate media. Period.

John Nolte’s debut novel Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books – Sept. 26) is available for pre-order, including Kindle and Audible.