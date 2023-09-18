Alex Soros, the heir to George Soros’s billion-dollar leftwing non-profit empire, met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday, praising the Democrat as a “great leader” at the start of the annual Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) meeting in New York City.

Soros shared a photo of the two standing in front of CGI posters.

“Starting one of New York’s craziest weeks: #ClimateWeek and @UN General Assembly at the @ClintonGlobal Initiative and got to catch up with one of the USA’s great leaders @GavinNewsom,” Soros posted online.

The CGI “convenes global and emerging leaders to create and implement solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges,” according to its website.

Soros was announced as the heir apparent to his father’s empire in June. Soros told the Wall Street Journal that, although he and his father “think alike,” he is “more political” than the elder Soros. Soros is interested in “voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity” in the U.S.

He is also heavily focused on supporting the Ukrainian war effort, with director of the European Council on Foreign Relations Mark Leonard revealing Soros is in “daily contact with the Soros Foundation in Ukraine, talking to different governments about their policy towards Ukraine.”

Soros met with Newsom just days after he visited former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in her Capitol Hill office. Soros is no stranger to meetings with prominent Democrat leaders and advisers. Some of the Democrats he has met with over the years include but are not limited to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), former President Barack Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris, as Breitbart News detailed.

Soros has also held 20 meetings with top advisers at President Joe Biden’s White House since October 2021, visitor logs show.

Soros is likely to meet with other attendees at the CGI. World Bank President Ajay Banga and the Bahamas’ Prime Minister Philip E. Davis are among some of the international leaders who will attend the event. Hollywood stars like Jose Andres, Orlando Bloom, and Matt Damon will also be present, as Breitbart News detailed.

Other American politicians attending the CGI include Democrat Govs. Maura Healey (MA), Wes Moore (MD), J.B. Pritzker (IL), and New York’s own Kathy Hochul.

