Trump Releases Ad Supporting America’s Auto Workers: Biden ‘Turned His Back’ on Them

Former President Donald Trump released an ad showcasing his support of America’s auto workers, making it clear that President Biden has “turned his back” on them.

“They are America’s auto workers. They helped build our country and keep us on the move, and we’ve always been able to count on them during times of war, peace, prosperity, and tough times,” the ad’s narrator states.

“Yet all they’ve ever wanted is to compete fairly worldwide and get their fair share of the American dream. Donald Trump calls them great Americans and has always had their backs — from tax cuts for their families to playing hardball with China,” the narrator continued, drawing a contrast with Biden, who has “turned his back on the auto workers by cutting a deal that uses American tax dollars to help fund China’s electric car business.”

“That’s a stake in the heart for American auto workers, and they can count on President Trump to change that,” the narrator added in the message, which Trump approved.

President Trump’s new radio ad on protecting America’s auto workers from foreign competition as well as Joe Biden’s INSANE electric vehicle mandates. pic.twitter.com/6fIJSthte3 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 19, 2023

The ad comes as UAW members strike against the Big Three automakers — General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

“If we need to go all out, we will,” UAW president Shawn Fain said. “Everything is on the table.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

Roughly 150,000 American auto workers are represented by the UAW union. President Joe Biden’s green agenda is a major concern for autoworkers whose jobs are being eliminated by Biden’s rapid push for a transition to electric vehicles (EVs), which require fewer workers to produce than gas-powered vehicles. As Breitbart’s Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour reported, “While autoworkers are seeing their wages slashed due to the EV adoption, the Big Three executives have enjoyed a windfall thanks to the EV tax credits in Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).”

Trump has continued to express support of auto workers and even plans to meet with them in Detroit, Michigan, as a form of counterprogramming to the second Republican primary debate.

“The United Autoworkers are being sold down the ‘drain’ with this all Electric Car SCAM. They’ll be made in China, under Crooked Joe’s CHINA FIRST POLICY,” Trump said on Truth Social this week.

“AUTOWORKERS, VOTE FOR TRUMP – I’LL MAKE YOU VICTORIOUS & RICH. IF YOUR ‘LEADERS’ WON’T ENDORSE ME, VOTE, THEM OUT OF OFFICE, NOW. WITH THE DEMOCRATS & CROOKED JOE CALLING THE SHOTS, YOU’LL BE JOBLESS & PENNILESS WITHIN 4 YEARS. REMEMBER, BIDEN IS A CROOK WHO HAS BEEN PAID MILLIONS OF DOLLARS BY CHINA, & OTHERS. He is a Manchurian Candidate!!!” Trump warned.