Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said at a press conference from Germany on Tuesday that the Ukraine War could be sustained because the United States and its allies are “rich.”

Milley was asked: “President Zelenskyy said this weekend that U.S. military aid to Ukraine is arriving far too late. Do Ukraine’s military partners have the industrial capacity to enable Ukraine to make major gains in another fighting season?”

Milley responded: “…you asked about the capacity. Can we continue to do this? The short answer is yes, we can continue to do this, and the United States and its allied countries are rich, powerful, with significant resources, military resources that are capable of sustaining this fight, in President Biden’s words, as long as it takes.”

He added, “And that’s what the intent is of our political leadership of all of the nations of Europe and around the world, actually, and the United States, and that’s exactly what we, the military, will do. We’ll do what we’re directed to do, and we’re going to do it as long as it takes.”

Milley ended his opening remarks at the press conference by saying, “Slava Ukraini,” which means “Glory to Ukraine.”

Milley’s remarks come as the U.S. Congress is debating whether to approve another $24 billion in Ukraine aid on top of the $113 billion it has provided since Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

Recent polls show that the American public is becoming more wary of sending more aid to Ukraine.

A recent CNN poll showed a majority of Americans oppose more U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Zelensky will be in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, to meet with U.S. leaders and lawmakers.

It is his second trip in less than a year. His first trip was in December, where he spoke to a joint session of Congress. After his remarks, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Kamala Harris unfurled a Ukraine flag that he had presented them.

Although he received a hero’s welcome last time, this time he could face more skepticism, particularly as the war sees no end in sight, and a Western-backed Ukrainian counteroffensive has only about a month more to achieve its objective before the winter weather hits.

Despite the lackluster results from the counteroffensive, President Joe Biden and his leaders at the Pentagon have doubled down on their support of Ukraine, saying their support would not waver.

