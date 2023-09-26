Nolte: Biden Campaign Terrified Old Joe Will Fall Again

In today’s edition of Stories That Will Disappear As Soon As It’s Too Late To Replace Joe Biden, far-left Axios reports that the White House is terrified His Frail Fraudulency will trip and fall again.

“As voters express deep concerns about the 80-year-old president’s age and fitness for office,” reads the Axios report, “Biden’s team is taking extra steps to prevent him from stumbling in public — as he did in June, when he tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy.”

Remember the header Biden did at the Air Force Academy? That was hilarious. He didn’t get hurt, so it’s okay to laugh at it. And laugh I did.

So what is this vibrant, perfectly healthy, strong, and virile president doing just so he can walk without falling over? Oh, you know, the usual things people who are perfectly fit and well-suited for the grinding work of running the country do… He’s wearing tennis shoes, working with a physical therapist to improve his balance, and using the short stairs to exit and return to Air Force One.

Does anyone else smell the BS here? Because I smell some BS. Axios reports, without skepticism, naturally, that Biden has “been wearing tennis shoes more often to avoid slipping.”

Uhm…

Why does Biden need to wear tennis shoes to avoid slipping? All kinds of dress shoes offer the same traction as tennis shoes. There is no reason Biden has to wear tennis shoes to avoid slipping. He’s the president. He should be wearing dress shoes with rubber soles. My guess – and this is just a guess – is that Biden is so frail he can’t deal with the weight of any kind of dress shoes. With his physical deterioration, tennis shoes allow him to walk better, pick up his feet better, and avoid another one of those headers. The only question now is, who ties those tennis shoes for him?

Man alive, Axios is such a garbage site. Here’s my favorite part of the Axios piece: “Often without context, Republicans have used video clips of Biden looking confused about where to go after speeches to raise further questions about his age.”

Without context. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! What context is needed watching a frail old man stare vacantly into the horizon with his mouth half open and no idea what to do next? Oh, yeah, if only we knew the full truth, if only we had the full context, we’d know Biden is just fine, that it’s perfectly normal for someone standing on a podium in front of the free world to zone out until someone wipes his chin.

The outlet also reports: “Democrats, including some in the administration, are terrified that Biden will have a bad fall — with a nightmare scenario of it happening in the weeks before the November 2024 election.”

Now, let me assure you that if Biden makes it to the nominating finish line, any and all stories like this will immediately disappear, only to be replaced with fake news outlets like Axios “raising questions” about former President Trump’s mental and physical well-being.

The fake media are only discussing Biden’s frailty now to 1) push Biden out of the race and 2) as cover so they can claim they reported on Biden’s failing health when people start to complain about the coming cover-up of those same health issues.

The fake media are as predictable as they are shameless.

