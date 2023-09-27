Wednesday’s cable morning news shows on ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News reportedly ignored the bombshell revelation that President Joe Biden’s home address received two bank wires totaling $260,000 in 2019 from Biden family Chinese business partners.

The report, which dropped around 5 p.m. Tuesday, is another link between Joe Biden and foreign money wired to the Biden family business from China.

“It is the height of media malpractice that NOT a single second was spent on @TODAYshow, @GMA, & @CBSMornings discussing the revelation,” the House Republicans’ X account posted:

Hunter Biden did not reside with Joe Biden in Delaware when his Chinese business partners wired money to Joe Biden’s address, Hunter Biden’s failed plea deal documents stated. He lived in California.

Along with Hunter Biden’s memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell confirmed Hunter Biden did not live with his father. “This was a documented loan (not a distribution or pay-out) that was wired from a private individual to his new bank account which listed the address on his driver’s license, his parents’ address, because it was his only permanent address at the time,” Lowell told CNN. “We expect more occasions where the Republican chairs twist the truth to mislead people to promote their fantasy political agenda.”

The wired money from Beijing, China, to Joe Biden’s address contradicts the president’s false claim that Hunter Biden never made money from China. It also contradicts Joe Biden’s false claim that he never spoke to his son about business. Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, told the Oversight Committee that Joe Biden spoke with a BHR Partners associate, Jonathan Li, on speakerphone to sell the “Biden brand.”

BHR Partners, the fund Hunter Biden cofounded via a joint venture with Archer and Li, maintains investments worth billions of dollars. As Breitbart News exclusively reported in April, Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s lawyer and confidant, controls Hunter Biden’s stake in the entity. Archer’s wife also controls his stake in BHR Partners.

“In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said in a statement Tuesday. “We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States.” “Biden told this lie shortly after his son was wired $260k from China, with Joe’s Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) posted Wednesday on X, quoting Joe Biden saying, “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, uh, what are you talking about? China…Nobody else has made money from China.”

