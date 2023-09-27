Tim Scott Attacks Striking Auto Workers in First Question at GOP Debate

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) took a shot at striking auto workers in the first question pitched his way at the Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday evening.

Currently, thousands of members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) are striking against General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis across multiple states in the hopes of securing wage hikes to keep up with inflation under President Joe Biden as well as commitments that their jobs will not be eliminated by the president’s push to mandate electric vehicles (EVs).

Last week, Scott invoked former President Ronald Reagan to suggest striking auto workers be fired from their jobs. When asked at the debate if he would, in fact, promote the firing of striking auto workers, Scott used the question to go after UAW members.

“Obviously, the president of the United States cannot fire anybody in the private sector. However, we should look back at the first bill in Congress under Joe Biden,” Scott said. “The first bill had $86 billion for the union pensions because they continue to over-promise yet under-deliver.”

“One of the current challenges under the current negotiations is that they want four-day, French work weeks but more money,” he continued. “They want more benefits, working fewer hours. That is simply not going to stand.”

As Breitbart News reported, the UAW has filed a formal complaint against Scott, alleging he violated the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) by threatening auto workers with employment termination despite their lawful right to strike under labor law.

