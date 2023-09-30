Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in the “same room on the same day at the same event” at the Florida Freedom Summit on November 4 in Kissimmee, Florida, Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler said during an interview with Breitbart News Saturday.

Ziegler described the Florida Freedom Summit as the “biggest event in Florida during the cycle.” It will take place November 4.

“It’ll be the first time President Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis are in the same room on the same day at the same event in Florida during this cycle, so it’s gonna be very exciting,” he said, noting that they are expecting all the presidential candidates, as well as “rockstar congressmen” — including Reps. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — and a few other “special guests.”

Ziegler emphasized that the event, taking place at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, is open to everyone across the country.

“Get your tickets, come on down. We’d love to have you — any patriot around the country. We’d love to have you visit Florida. Join us. And again, it’s a beautiful time of the year to be in that area. So we’d love to have you there,” he said, noting that tickets are going fast, especially given that the former president and the governor will be there.

“We haven’t seen them both at the debate yet. But we’re actually going to have both at our event, so people are scooping up tickets. We’re gonna have a couple thousand people there. And you know, we’ll have some media figures and everyone else doing typical media row outside, and it’ll be a great event, and it’s a good opportunity for people to come together in Florida,” he said, adding that what they are doing in Florida should be a model for the country.

“And we’re going to celebrate our successes but then also turn in focus towards a presidential [election]. We gotta win this race. We can’t sit back and take anything for granted. We gotta be out there hustling. Even though Florida is headed in the right direction, we gotta make sure we deliver Florida for whoever the nominee is. And then we’ve gotta take on the White House and the general election,” he said. “So we’re going to be focused on that. It’s going to be a great event. And again, anyone that’s listening, just go to floridafreedomsummit.com, and you can just get your tickets and join us. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

This event, he added, will essentially “get the energy going” and have the focus shift toward Florida.

“We feel good, but we can’t take anything for granted because if we lose Florida, we’re gonna lose the country,” Ziegler said.

