The lawyer representing an alleged Philadelphia looter known commonly as “Meatball” claims that criticism of the alleged perpetrator amounts to an “assault” on minorities.

Dayjia Blackwell, or Meatball, filmed and followed a mob of looters as they broke into a series of stores last week, including an Apple store and a Lulemon. Meatball streamed the looting to her nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, and police arrested her for reportedly encouraging the looting.

Jessica Mann, Meatball’s lawyer, claims that Blackwell is now a victim of racism.

“It sickens me to witness the media’s complicity in what can only be described as an all-out assault on black and brown people, as their character and actions are mercilessly vilified,” Mann claimed.

The lawyer claimed that the police posted Meatball’s mugshot “with tears streaming down her face and her hair a mess to satisfy your need to get ‘clicks’ and to sell a salacious story.”

The lawyer continued:

The rightful story should be one of Dayjia doing nothing more than capturing the raw reality of public outrage when she streamed the events that occurred on the night of September 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. Yet, the media seems to have forgotten the underlying catalyst for her actions. It was the dismissal of all charges against Police Officer Mark Dial, who callously murdered Eddie Irizarry. Then, the Philadelphia Police Department, with lies and deceit, attempted to cover up the heinous act.

Fox News reported that Blackwell could be heard visibly cheering on the crowd as they looted stores in the Center City region of Philadelphia. Meatball’s livestream ended with her arrest and being put into the back of a Philadelphia police car.

She was charged with six felonies, with her bail set at $25,000.

Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported on the circumstances that led to the “catalyst” for Meatball’s involvement in last week’s looting:

The excuse for all this? A Philly judge dropped the manslaughter charges against a cop who shot a driver. Bodycam footage showed that the driver was hiding a knife. The officer says he only saw the knife’s black handle and believed it was a gun. The defense said the charges never should’ve been filed, the judge agreed, and the mostly peaceful looting began.

“Democrat-run cities are doomed because Democrat voters are dummies. They are so ginned up by hate, elitism, and their sense of victimhood that nothing – not even the destruction of their home – will wake them up. Come out to MAGA Land and watch Democrat-run cities get what they vote for,” Nolte remarked.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.