Biden Now Offers ‘Temporary’ Amnesty to over a Million Foreign Nationals

President Joe Biden has hugely expanded the federal government’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, which serves as a de facto amnesty scheme, to allow more than a million foreign nationals to remain in the United States who would have otherwise been considered illegal aliens.

On Friday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that about 10,000 Cameroonian nationals in the U.S. would become eligible for TPS, including more than 2,000 who will have their TPS extended.

FWD.us, founded by billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, has urged Biden to carry out the huge TPS expansion. Following the Cameroon announcement, President Todd Schulte praised the decision as “great news” and asked that similar decisions be made for the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mauritania.

Behind FWD.us is the nation’s wealthy West Coast, mostly tech, investors who advocate for an endless flow of mass immigration to the U.S. for the benefit of employers.

Those roughly 10,000 Cameroonian nationals join the now more than a million foreign nationals living in the U.S. whom the Biden administration has made eligible for TPS. Most notably, Biden extended TPS to almost half a million Venezuelan nationals in the U.S. after intense lobbying from blue state governors and mayors.

Coupled with Biden’s legal and illegal immigration goals, his administration is carrying out a policy that has massively increased the nation’s foreign-born population.

As Breitbart News reported, the latest analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data shows that as of last month, the nation’s foreign-born population stands at about 49.5 million — just half a million immigrants short of hitting 50 million.

The foreign-born population today represents the largest ever in American history.

TPS was first created under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1990 (INA) and prevents federal immigration officials from deporting those from countries that the federal government has designated as experiencing famine, war, or natural disasters.

Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as the Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden administrations have continuously renewed the program for a variety of countries.

