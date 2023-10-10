The National Archives (NARA) revealed that more than 29,000 emails exist between Biden family business members and then-Vice President Joe Biden’s office, a Joint Status Report obtained by Breitbart News from America First Legal (AFL) revealed Tuesday.

NARA disclosed the record of the emails after ALF filed a FOIA request on August 9, 2022. The extent to which then-Vice President Joe Biden’s office communicated with Joe Biden’s family about its ventures was unknown before the lawsuit.

Breitbart News previously reported communications between then-Vice President Joe Biden’s office and Biden associates, despite Joe Biden’s assurance that an “absolute wall” existed between his family’s foreign business ventures and government business.

The Joint Status Report specifically revealed then-Vice President Joe Biden’s office had 19,335 emails with Rosemont Seneca, 4,243 emails with Hunter Biden, 1,751 emails with Jim Biden, and 3,738 emails with James Biden’s Lion Hall Group.

The contents of the emails remain unknown.

Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca is a conglomerate of entities associated with Rob Walker and Devon Archer. The Biden family business received $20 million from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan linked through Rosemont Seneca, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed in August from bank records. In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

James Biden’s Lion Hall Group is also under Comer’s microscope. In September, Comer subpoenaed Lion Hall Group and JBBSR, Inc., because the committee could not identify “legitimate services provided by James Biden’s companies.” Those entities received at least 20 wires totaling $1,398,999 through Hunter Biden’s entities, according to the 2020 Senate Report by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

NARA is expected to produce more information from ALF’s FOIA request. The Joint Status Report said NARA will continue to process 1,250 pages of potential response records each month. “[P]roduction would not be completed until August 1, 2029,” the lawsuit stated:

Thus far, NARA has processed potentially responsive records in this case at a rate of at least 1,250 pages per month and has made several interim productions to AFL. NARA will continue processing at least 1,250 pages of potentially responsive records each month, make each subsequent Presidential Records Act notification, and provide productions of any responsive, nonexempt records.

It is not ALF’s first time to compel NARA to cooperate with requests. In August, NARA divulged 861 records encompassing communications between January 2011 and December 2013 with the name of Hunter Biden’s company, “Rosemont Seneca.” NARA did not release about 200 related records, citing executive privilege.

On a separate occasion, emails released by AFL show Hunter Biden in 2011 involved himself in planning a state dinner for Chinese officials at the White House, just months before he traveled to China to begin forming the relationships to launch BHR Partners.

Through the “Super Chairman,” Hunter Biden formed the joint venture, BHR Partners, in which Hunter Biden’s company, Skaneateles LLC, held a ten percent equity stake. BHR Partners is co-owned by the state-controlled Bank of China and still boasts billions of allocated capital around the globe. Kevin Morris controls Hunter Biden’s stake in BHR Partners, Breitbart News exclusively reported in April. In 2017, Devon Archer conveyed his stake in BHR Partners to his wife.

